12 retro gems take you back to Ripon in the 1970s

These wonderful photos celebrate a decade in the life of a cathedral city.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT

A host of landmarks showcase the best of what Ripon had to offer during the 1970s, a decade in which saw the Cathedral celebrate a major milestone.

The gallery, put together using photos from the YEP archive, also features Town Hall and marketplace as well as focusing on news stories making the headlines back in the day. READ MORE: Yorkshire football – 26 photos of Leeds, Harrogate and Wakefield Sunday league teams from the 1990s .

A street scene showing Boots, the Army and Navy stores and the Studley Royal pub/hotel in August 1973.

A street scene showing Boots, the Army and Navy stores and the Studley Royal pub/hotel in August 1973. Photo: YPN

August 1972 and Cardinal B. Alfrink, Archbishop of Utrecht is pictured walking in the procession from Ripon Town Hall to Ripon Cathedral where he took part in the ecumenical service as part of the 1,300th anniversary celebrations

August 1972 and Cardinal B. Alfrink, Archbishop of Utrecht is pictured walking in the procession from Ripon Town Hall to Ripon Cathedral where he took part in the ecumenical service as part of the 1,300th anniversary celebrations Photo: JackTordoff

A peaceful scene from April 1972 showing the Wakeman's House on the right, with the Town Hall and part of the Cathedral in the background.

A peaceful scene from April 1972 showing the Wakeman's House on the right, with the Town Hall and part of the Cathedral in the background. Photo: Jack Tordoff

Ripon marketplace in April 1972.

Ripon marketplace in April 1972. Photo: YPN

An unnamed Ripon Hornblower pictured in April 1972.

An unnamed Ripon Hornblower pictured in April 1972. Photo: YPN

Visitors wander in the old world setting of Kirkgate with the Cathedral in the background. Pictured in April 1972.

Visitors wander in the old world setting of Kirkgate with the Cathedral in the background. Pictured in April 1972. Photo: YPN

