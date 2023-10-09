Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast

12 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the year 2000

It was the year Leeds and its office workers dodged being bitten by a millennium bug.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

The ‘Y2K scare’ – referring to potential computer errors related to the formatting and storage of calendar data – dominated debate and discussion in the run up to the year 2000. Yet the threat failed to materialise as city folk looked to the future with renowned hope and expectation. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase a year in the life of your city centre. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo ,memories from Leeds city centre in the year 2000.

1. Leeds city centre in 2000

Enjoy these photo ,memories from Leeds city centre in the year 2000. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Stickleback Plasticus entertain city centre shoppers as part of the Rhythms of the City Festival in August 2000.

2. Leeds city centre in 2000

Stickleback Plasticus entertain city centre shoppers as part of the Rhythms of the City Festival in August 2000. Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales
Christmas Trees on stilts - David Smith and Charlotte Lambert of the Q 20 Theatre Company - were one of the attractions on offer to shoppers on Briggate in December 2000.

3. Leeds city centre in 2000

Christmas Trees on stilts - David Smith and Charlotte Lambert of the Q 20 Theatre Company - were one of the attractions on offer to shoppers on Briggate in December 2000. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Vincente Rodriguez, owner of La Comida, who combined running his restaurant with commentating on his favourite football team Valencia, for Spanish TV. He is pictured in May 2000.

4. Leeds city centre in 2000

Vincente Rodriguez, owner of La Comida, who combined running his restaurant with commentating on his favourite football team Valencia, for Spanish TV. He is pictured in May 2000. Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds