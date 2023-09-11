These memories showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the mid-1990s.
1996 was a year which featured part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal being drained and bad weather catching shoppers off guard. It was also a 12 months which saw a bomb scare bring the city centre to a standstill and the victim of a racially motivated assault being reunited with the Good Samaritans who came to his aid. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city centre. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre in 1996
A workman surveys the Leeds and Liverpool Canal where a section was being emptied to allow work on the locks close to the city centre. Photo: Bruce Greer
2. Leeds city centre in 1996
The new concept car from Vauxhall, the Maxx stopped people in their tracks on Dortmund Square in May 1996. Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Leeds city centre in 1996
Do you remember DJ Marshall? He was on the decks at the Pleasure Rooms. Pictured in January 1996. Photo: Justin Lloyd
4. Leeds city centre in 1996
The La Comida restaurant was hoping for a Spanish victory in the Euro 1996 quarter-final clash against England. Pictured with his customers in June 1996 is Spanish owner Vincente Rodriguez holding the Spanish flag Photo: Richard Moran