Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

12 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1996

These memories showcase a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the mid-1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

1996 was a year which featured part of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal being drained and bad weather catching shoppers off guard. It was also a 12 months which saw a bomb scare bring the city centre to a standstill and the victim of a racially motivated assault being reunited with the Good Samaritans who came to his aid. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city centre. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A workman surveys the Leeds and Liverpool Canal where a section was being emptied to allow work on the locks close to the city centre.

1. Leeds city centre in 1996

A workman surveys the Leeds and Liverpool Canal where a section was being emptied to allow work on the locks close to the city centre. Photo: Bruce Greer

Photo Sales
The new concept car from Vauxhall, the Maxx stopped people in their tracks on Dortmund Square in May 1996.

2. Leeds city centre in 1996

The new concept car from Vauxhall, the Maxx stopped people in their tracks on Dortmund Square in May 1996. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Do you remember DJ Marshall? He was on the decks at the Pleasure Rooms. Pictured in January 1996.

3. Leeds city centre in 1996

Do you remember DJ Marshall? He was on the decks at the Pleasure Rooms. Pictured in January 1996. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
The La Comida restaurant was hoping for a Spanish victory in the Euro 1996 quarter-final clash against England. Pictured with his customers in June 1996 is Spanish owner Vincente Rodriguez holding the Spanish flag

4. Leeds city centre in 1996

The La Comida restaurant was hoping for a Spanish victory in the Euro 1996 quarter-final clash against England. Pictured with his customers in June 1996 is Spanish owner Vincente Rodriguez holding the Spanish flag Photo: Richard Moran

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds