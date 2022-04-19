Enjoy these photo memories from around Kirkstall in the 1990s. PIC: Gary Longbottom
12 photo memories from Kirkstall in the 1990s

These collection of photo memories from around Kirkstall in the 1990s starts with a story of courage and bravery.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 4:45 am

The main image features Marjorie Farnsworth with the landlord and landlady of the Cardigan Arms Barrie and Janet Edmonds who rescued her from her blazing flat nearby. The publicans received bravery awards from West Yorkshire Fire Service for their heroic actions. The photo, dating back to June 1997, is one of 12 showcasing life around the community during the 1990s. The gallery also features photos from Kirkstall Festival and the Abbey Dash as well restaurants, shops and businesses you may remember. READ MORE: Nostalgic photos capture life around Horsforth in 1990 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Kirkstall in the 1990s

Inside Eddy Wright's Harley Davidson showroom on Kirkstall Road in May 1998.

Photo: Mike Cowling

2. Kirkstall in the 1990s

Allders at Home in Kirkstall pictured in November 1995.

Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Kirkstall in the 1990s

Abbey Dash runners make their way past Kirkstall Abbey in December 1998.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Kirkstall in the 1990s

The site of the new Warner Brothers cinema on Kirkstall Road which was running behind schedule in October 1997.

