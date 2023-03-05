This photo gallery starts with somewhat of a tourist attraction.
Old-style tradesman Kenneth Briggs become somewhat of a local celebrity among visitors who would stop and stare in amazement when they saw him carrying on his green grocery business around Dewsbury with the help of his horse-pulled traditional green and gold painted cart. "People from various parts of the world, including Australia, Canada and Iceland have stopped to ask me if I mind posing for their cameras," said Kenneth. "And some of them are good enough to send me copies later." This photo is one of 12 memories showcasing life around Dewsbury in the 1980s with a few memories from neighbouring Batley and Birstall added for good measure. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1980
1. Dewsbury in the 1980s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Dewsbury in the 1980s.
Photo: YPN
2. Dewsbury in the 1980s
Tom Winterbottom who had been a barber for 54 years is pictured cutting the hair of customer Martin Roche in January 1985. The 67-year-old whose shop was on Wellington Road in town started work as a lather boy earning seven shillings a week for preparing men for shaves from 8 am to 8 pm and graduated to a fully fledged barber after years of training. He believed in offering good value with a flat rate of 90p for all haircuts.
Photo: YPN
3. Dewsbury in the 1980s
Staff at Dewsbury's new swimming baths in 1981. They are raising a glass to one of their colleagues, Bill, the man seated, who was retiring.
Photo: Third Party
4. Dewsbury in the 1980s
A street party was held to celebrate the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in July 1981. Pictured, from left, are Marion March, Linda Rook, Kathleen Lumb, Susan Fuller, Linda Heylinds, Edith Taylor and Diane Wiper.
Photo: YPN