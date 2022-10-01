News you can trust since 1890
12 photo gems take you back to Beeston in the 1970s

These evocative photos celebrate a decade in the life of Beeston.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:45 am

The 1970s brought challenges and change to the LS11 community and its residents. They photos capture the harsh realities of life in the suburb as well as the now demolished streets and landmarks. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Beeston in the 1980s – 19 photo memories put LS11 in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Beeston in the 1970s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in the 1970s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Beeston in the 1970s

Hardy Street in June 1971 seen from the back yard of Park View. Back Park View is the road leading off to the left.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Beeston in the 1970s

Oakhurst Road showing Concourse House on the right in May 1979.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Beeston in the 1970s

The Crescent Social Club, formerly the Crescent Cinema, at the junction of Dewsbury Road and Parkside Lane in May 1979. The building opened as a cinema in August 1921 and closed in July 1968. It went on to become Winston's health and leisure centre.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

