12 photo gems take you back to Beeston in the 1970s

The 1970s brought challenges and change to the LS11 community and its residents. They photos capture the harsh realities of life in the suburb as well as the now demolished streets and landmarks. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Beeston in the 1980s – 19 photo memories put LS11 in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook