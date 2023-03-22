12 photo gems showcase life around Kirkstall in the 1950s
This Kirkstall landmark raises a glass to a decade of memories from the 1950s.
The Bridge Inn on Kirkstall Bridge is the first in a long line of landmarks in focus from around the community. Others include Kirkstall Forge, Kirkstall Power Station, Kirkstall Road and of course Kirkstall Abbey. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
