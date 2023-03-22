News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
14 minutes ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
14 minutes ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
14 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
16 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
16 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque

12 photo gems showcase life around Kirkstall in the 1950s

This Kirkstall landmark raises a glass to a decade of memories from the 1950s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

The Bridge Inn on Kirkstall Bridge is the first in a long line of landmarks in focus from around the community. Others include Kirkstall Forge, Kirkstall Power Station, Kirkstall Road and of course Kirkstall Abbey. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Kirkstall in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Kirkstall in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Kirkstall in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The junction of Spen Lane and Abbey Walk from the top of Abbey Walk in July 1950. The photograph has the proposed widening painted onto it to show how it will look. The ivy covered house is the Lodge. The white rendered house on the far right is the end of a row of cottages known as Hark to Rover.

2. Kirkstall in the 1950s

The junction of Spen Lane and Abbey Walk from the top of Abbey Walk in July 1950. The photograph has the proposed widening painted onto it to show how it will look. The ivy covered house is the Lodge. The white rendered house on the far right is the end of a row of cottages known as Hark to Rover. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The mock tudor front of the Station Hotel on Wyther Lane pictured in July 1959. On the gable end of the building OBJ Strong Ale and Mercer's Stout are promoted. Visible behind the building on the left is the roof top of the Headingley R.U.F.C.

3. Kirkstall in the 1950s

The mock tudor front of the Station Hotel on Wyther Lane pictured in July 1959. On the gable end of the building OBJ Strong Ale and Mercer's Stout are promoted. Visible behind the building on the left is the roof top of the Headingley R.U.F.C. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Children play in the autumn leaves at Kirkstall Abbey in October 1957.

4. Kirkstall in the 1950s

Children play in the autumn leaves at Kirkstall Abbey in October 1957. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Kirkstall RoadLeeds