12 of the best photos take you down Leeds Kirkstall Road in the 1970s and 1980s

These photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life along Kirkstall Road over two decades.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

The gallery showcases all aspects of daily life along the popular commuter route – from shops and pubs, through to landmarks and characters - during the 1970s and 1980s. They were two decades which brought Yorkshire Television studios into focus as well as Leeds City Fire Brigade headquarters. Many of these photos have been hidden away in the YEP archive and never seen before. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Burley and Kirkstall LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A view down Kirkstall Road in March 1975.

1. Kirkstall Road in the 1970s

A view down Kirkstall Road in March 1975. Photo: YPN

A hooded pelican crossing in November 1984.

2. Kirkstall Road in 1980s

A hooded pelican crossing in November 1984. Photo: YPN

The Cardigan Arms pictured in February 1982.

3. Kirkstall Road in the 1980s

The Cardigan Arms pictured in February 1982. Photo: YPN

Former Leeds United and England manager Don Revie is pictured escorting daughter Kim to the YTV Studiosin July 1980 where she was interviewed about her recently released first pop record, "It's Come Back Again".

4. Kirkstall Road in the 1980s

Former Leeds United and England manager Don Revie is pictured escorting daughter Kim to the YTV Studiosin July 1980 where she was interviewed about her recently released first pop record, "It's Come Back Again". Photo: YPN

Employees of Yorkshire Television line up outside their studios on Kirkstall Road in the shape of the YTV emblem in August 1986

5. Kirkstall Road in the 1980s

Employees of Yorkshire Television line up outside their studios on Kirkstall Road in the shape of the YTV emblem in August 1986 Photo: YPN

The queue at Newton's pork butchers stretched more than 100 yards on Christmas Eve 1980 as hundreds of people waited patiently to buy a piece of tradition - a large pork pie.

6. Kirkstall Road in the 1980s

The queue at Newton's pork butchers stretched more than 100 yards on Christmas Eve 1980 as hundreds of people waited patiently to buy a piece of tradition - a large pork pie. Photo: YPN

