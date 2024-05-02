12 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1977

The name’s Bond. Bond Street.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 14:45 BST

1977 was the year the Bond Street Shopping Centre opened to the public. Sir Harold Wilson visited the Yorkshire Post, Sherpa Tenzing signs copies of his book and there were celebrations after England regained the Ashes in the fourth Test Match at Headlingley. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating 12 months in the life of your city. READ MORE: 26 photos take you back to Leeds in 1976 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Bond Street Shopping Centre pictured in August 1977, ahead of it opening to the public.

1. Leeds in 1977

Bond Street Shopping Centre pictured in August 1977, ahead of it opening to the public. Photo: YPN

Woolworths at Seacroft Shopping Centre pictured in July 1977.

2. Leeds in 1977

Woolworths at Seacroft Shopping Centre pictured in July 1977. Photo: YPN

The old Knostrop four-lock bridge at Thwaite Gate in Hunslet pictured in March 1977.

3. Leeds in 1977

The old Knostrop four-lock bridge at Thwaite Gate in Hunslet pictured in March 1977. Photo: YPN

Sir Harold Wilson is shown a page being made ready for the presses by Tony Laycock from the stereo department during a visit to the Yorkshire Evening Post on Wellington Street in January 1977.

4. Leeds in 1977

Sir Harold Wilson is shown a page being made ready for the presses by Tony Laycock from the stereo department during a visit to the Yorkshire Evening Post on Wellington Street in January 1977. Photo: YPN

Did you shop here back in the day? The Kwik Save Discount Super Store on Aberford Road at Oulton pictured in November 1977.

5. Leeds in 1977

Did you shop here back in the day? The Kwik Save Discount Super Store on Aberford Road at Oulton pictured in November 1977. Photo: YPN

A bird's eye view of new roundabout system on Wellington Road in September 1977.

6. Leeds in 1977

A bird's eye view of new roundabout system on Wellington Road in September 1977. Photo: YPN

