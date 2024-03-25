They turn back the clock to Leeds in 1932 and feature a particular focus on how a city let its hair down. In focus is the Majestic Cinema and Ballroom on City Square. It seated 2,500 people, with the ballroom opening for afternoon tea dances and evening dances. The War Memorial, in the foreground, was resited on The Headrow by 1938. The photo is one of 12 gems which bring to life a year which saw the curtain come up for the first time at The Paramount Cinema in the city centre. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in 1933 – Memories from the year King George V opened the Civic Hall LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up to free news and sport emails
1. Leeds in 1932
The Paramount Cinema on The Headrow at the junction with New Briggate. It was opened on February 22, 1932. On show here is 20,000 Years in Sing Sing starring Spencer Tracy and Bette Davis, as well as Her First Affaire with Ida Lupino and Harry Tate. The cinema's name changed to The Odeon on April 15, 1940 and it closed down in October 2001. A new Primark store opened in the building in 2005. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1932
The recently constructed Eastgate showing the Kingston Unity Friendly Society Building. Lady Lane is in the background on the right. Pictured in July 1932. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1932
The Majestic Cinema and Ballroom on City Square. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Enjoyed this gallery?
Share your feedback with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1932
The junction of Meadow Lane (left) with Great Wilson Street in Holbeck. Area on corner has builders hoarding surrounding cleared area. H.E. Donal Ltd, Brass founders can be seen at 22 Great Wilson Street. Pictured in July 1932. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1932
Looking from York Street along the length of Plane Street in the city centre in June 1932.. This shows the empty shops and houses just prior to demolition. Both streets are cobbled with dressed stone blocks. Two gas streetlamps are visible on the pavement. A small child is sitting on the steps of the corner building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net