These photos provide a snapshot of life in Headingley during a decade of change and challenges.
The 1980s provided a shift in social and economic culture for the community and beyond. Book worms rejoiced with the opening of a new library while shoppers continued to make use of The Arndale Centre, one of the the first American-style malls to be built in the UK. LS6's long and historic association with ball on willow is also featured in this gallery as are local landmarks such as the Cottage Road Cinema. Enjoy these memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of Headingley's Arndale Centre
1. Headingley in the 1980s
Enjoy these photo memories of Headingley in the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Headingley in the 1980s
The Arndale Centre in 1988. The view is of Otley Road looking north-west from the junction with Dennistead Crescent. Photo: YPN
3. Headingley in the 1980s
Inside the new Headingley Library, located on North Lane close to the junction with Otley Road, and officially opened in March 1983. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Headingley in the 1980s
The Hartrigg Hotel on Shire Oak Road in March 1985. On each side are mock tudor turretts. Headingley Castle is visible on the left just behind the hotel. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Headingley in the 1980s
Cottage Road Cinema was celebratin g its 70th birthday. Pictured is Osman Pickthall (right) with manager Derek Todd. Photo: YPN
6. Headingley in the 1980s
Yorkshire cricketer Kevin Sharp visited Headingley Middle School in November 1986. Photo: YPN