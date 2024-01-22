It was a decade four bandits took refuge in the home of a West Ardsley family.
Yet the Wainwright's of Westerton Road were happy to feed them. For the money that was pumped into the one armed bandits helped to pay for the family's annual holiday. "They're glorified piggy banks really," said George Wainwright at the time this photo was taken in February 1976. It is one of 12 charting life around West Ardsley during the 1970s. The gallery features local landmarks as well as pubs and schools which are sure to bring back memories for generations of resident who once called the community home. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. West Ardsley in the 1970s
Enjoy these photo memories from around West Ardsley in the 1970s. PIC: YPN Photo: YPN
2. West Ardsley in the 1970s
The Ebenezer Primitive Methodist Chapel in Haigh Moor Road in July 1971. There is a plaque on the wall above the porch. Three small boys can be seen in Haigh Moor Road, one riding a tricycle. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. West Ardsley in the 1970s
Hill Top Infant School on Batley Road pictured in July 1971. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. West Ardsley in the 1970s
The Cardigan Arms in Dewsbury Road pictured in February 1971. The painted sign on the white-rendered exterior wall depicts the arms of the Cardigan family, Lords of the Manor. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. West Ardsley in the 1970s
The bar area inside The Cardigan Arms on Dewsbury Road in February 1971. The photograph was taken not long before the Cardigan Arms was demolished in 1972 for road widening. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Boyle hall located of Haigh Moor Road in July 1971. This part of the building dates from 1799 and was built by John and Hannah Boyle. Boyle Hall is constructed in hammerdressed stone with a stone slate roof. It has three storeys and a three bay symmetrical facade with a central entrance. Photo: David Atkinson Archive