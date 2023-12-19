3 . Lands Lane memories

April 1979 and on the left are The Light Bite, King Jobs, John Peters' furniture store in the 1922 Scala House, formerly a cinema, and Ivey Travel on the corner with Albion Place. On the right is Schofields on the site of Red Hall and on the other corner with Albion Place is the 1868 Church Institute buildings. In the background the rear of the 1970 C&A store is visible which front on to Boar Lane, and to the left of it, the spire of Holy Trinity Church. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net