12 newsworthy photos take you back to Leeds in 1969

It was the year a humble cleaner was in the spotlight.
Queenie Fields was handed the honour of opening an £80,000 factory for card and board games manufacturer John Waddington in Woodlesford. The year was 1969 and it proved to be a 12 months of celebrity visits, sporting achievement demolition, care and hope for a city and its residents. The images chart a year in the life of your city and are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1969

The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds, Alderman Joshua Walsh and his wife, at a help the Aged appeal at St.Edmund's Church Hall on Lidgett Park Road in February 1969. It was one of the many varied functions they attended during Alderman Walsh's year as Mayor. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1969

A sweet which was claimed could effectively beat the breathalyser test without reducing the level of alcohol in the blood was demonstrated in Leeds in October 1969 to publicans and hoteliers. The sweet, developed by a German, was claimed to neutralise the smell of tobacco, spicy foods, garlic, onions and alcohol. They cost 2s each and had a lime flavour. Pictured is Linda Peel. Photo: YPN

3. Leeds General Infirmary 1969 Bi-Centenary Advert Feature.

Inside a ward at Leeds General Infirmary in 1969. Photo: Leeds in 1969

4. Leeds in 1969

Demolition from Meadow Lane in Hunslet in February 1969. The view shows a digger in centre of a cleared area. A lorry is parked at the side and a church is visible in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Leeds in 1969

Comedy, poetry and music trio The Scaffold visited BBC Radio Leeds in February 1969 to judge a singing dogs competition. They are poet Roger McGough, humourist John Gorman and musician Mike McGear, who is Paul McCartney's brother. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Leeds in 1969

The former Head Post Office in City Square pictured in August 1969. Photo: YPN

