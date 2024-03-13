Queenie Fields was handed the honour of opening an £80,000 factory for card and board games manufacturer John Waddington in Woodlesford. The year was 1969 and it proved to be a 12 months of celebrity visits, sporting achievement demolition, care and hope for a city and its residents. The images chart a year in the life of your city and are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook