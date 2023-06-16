Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

12 Leeds city centre pubs you (probably) visited during the 1990s

They are the city centre boozers they helped define a decade for a generation of revellers.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

They were the traditional pubs you visited on a lunchtime, after work or perhaps on a weekend as part of a pub crawl to remember. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature publicans and staff who provided a warm welcome and a tipple to match. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of the more traditional city centre pubs you visited during the 1990s.

1. Leeds city centre pubs in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories of the more traditional city centre pubs you visited during the 1990s. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
This is publican Ralph Hartley next to the Tap and Spile in Leeds city centre which was threatened with closure in June 1998.

2. Tap & Spile

This is publican Ralph Hartley next to the Tap and Spile in Leeds city centre which was threatened with closure in June 1998. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Old fashioned boozer The Three Legs on The Headrow changed its name to The Three Lions for England's World Cup clash with Argentina in June 1998.

3. Three Legs

Old fashioned boozer The Three Legs on The Headrow changed its name to The Three Lions for England's World Cup clash with Argentina in June 1998. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
The Rat and Parrot felt like the new boozer on the block when it opened for business in the spring of 1998.

4. Rat & Parrot

The Rat and Parrot felt like the new boozer on the block when it opened for business in the spring of 1998. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Leeds