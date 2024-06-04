1. Leeds in 1904
A colour-tinted postcard of the Corn Exchange with a postmark 25th November 1904. The Corn Exchange was designed by Cuthbert Brodrick and opened on 28th July 1863. Two open-top trams are seen outside, no. 233 and no. 113. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
2. Leeds in 1904
Postcard with a postmark of August 19, 1904 looking out over Roundhay Park from The Mansion. This former medieval hunting park had been transformed in the early 19th century by its then owners the Nicholson family before being bought at auction in 1871 by Leeds Corporation for the people of Leeds. A competition to design the landscape of the park was won by architect George Corson, but in the end although some of his proposals influenced the layout of the park few were fully implemented. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
3. Leeds in 1904
The south side of Swinegate in August 1904 immediately before demolition for street improvements. From left to right is Marks Liberson, Cabinet maker; Ye Olde Dustye Miller Inn; Beechcroft, clothiers' engineers; Thomas Waite, Leeds Art Metal Worker; Wallis and Watson, electrical engineers; British United Shoe Machinery Co. Ltd.; J.W. Gadsby, perambulator manufacturer and furniture showroom. All these premises are vacant. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1904
Ye Olde Dustye Miller Inn on Swinegate. The landlord had been William Jackson. To the right, no.10 Thomas Beecroft & Co. electro platers and engineers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1904
The Regent at Chapel Allerton. Photo: YPN
6. Leeds in 1904
Briggate in March 1904. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net