2 . Leeds in 1904

Postcard with a postmark of August 19, 1904 looking out over Roundhay Park from The Mansion. This former medieval hunting park had been transformed in the early 19th century by its then owners the Nicholson family before being bought at auction in 1871 by Leeds Corporation for the people of Leeds. A competition to design the landscape of the park was won by architect George Corson, but in the end although some of his proposals influenced the layout of the park few were fully implemented. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council