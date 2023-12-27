And a medieval castle arch was put up on Kirkgate in the city centre for the occasion. The year was 1926 with Leeds Tercentenary celebrations dominating the news agenda in the summer along with The General Strike, a historic walkout by workers which lasted nine days in the spring and represented dissatisfaction of millions and ushering in the need for change across the country. Enjoy these photo memories, charting a year in the life of your city in the mid-1920s. They are published courtesy of Getty Images and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook