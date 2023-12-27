It was the year a city celebrated its 300th anniversary.
And a medieval castle arch was put up on Kirkgate in the city centre for the occasion. The year was 1926 with Leeds Tercentenary celebrations dominating the news agenda in the summer along with The General Strike, a historic walkout by workers which lasted nine days in the spring and represented dissatisfaction of millions and ushering in the need for change across the country. Enjoy these photo memories, charting a year in the life of your city in the mid-1920s. They are published courtesy of Getty Images and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photos from around Leeds in 1926. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Photo taken during a garden party at Meanwoodside in July 1926. The choir boys of Leeds Parish Church are assembled to sing to guests, included were the Clergy, Wardens and Friends of the Parish Church. On the left is H. Bacon Smih who was choir secretary, treasurer and a church warden, next with arms folded, is Col. E. Kitson Clark, who lived at Meanwoodside. To the right, standing behind the boys is Canon Thompson Elliot, Vicar of Leeds. Photo: Thoresby Society
City Square, decorated to celebrate Leeds Tercentenary. The first Charter of Incorporation was guaranteed by Charles the 1st on July 13th 1626. It was granted to the burgesses of Leeds, the corporate body then being called 'The Alderman and Burgesses of the borough of Leeds in the Country of York.' The council comprised one alderman, nine burgesses and twenty assistants. The first alderman was Sir John Saville. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view of the Third Test between England and Australia at Headingley over three days in July 1926. Photo: Getty
Regent Street at the junction of Time Street in June 1926. There are two shops at the end of Time Street, one of which is 50, Regent Street, probably the premises of Harry Rosenblum, shopkeeper. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Thousands turned out to enjoy the Leeds Motor Club trials. Photo: Third Party