2 . Hunslet in the 1950s

Another view of pupils of various ages at play in the playground of Burton House in Burton Avenue. The girls in the foreground are enjoying a game of hopscotch on a grid marked out on the surface of the playground. Behind the playground wall is the odd-numbered side of Dobson View (off Burton Avenue), a street of red brick back-to-back terrace homes. These are back-to-back with the even-numbered side of Dobson Terrace. The view also looks across Burton Avenue, and the grounds of Cockburn High School, to Back Fairford Place, background left. Burton House was originally a private residence, built in 1791. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net