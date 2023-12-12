Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 historic photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1950s

This gallery charting a decade in the life of Hunslet starts with a game of hopscotch in a school playground.
Published 12th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

The fphoto was taken at Burton House – purchased by the council in 1919 and renovated to become an annex to Hunslet Moor Council School – and is one of 12 showcasing life around the suburb in the 1950s. Other highlights include the Railway Hotel and Midgley's bakers. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Photo gems take you back to Hunslet in 1964 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A group of three schoolgirls in the playground of Burton House, playing near an area marked out for games of Hopscotch. In the background, a terraced street of red brick back-to-back houses situated off Burton Avenue is seen. This is the even-numbered side of Fairford Avenue. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Another view of pupils of various ages at play in the playground of Burton House in Burton Avenue. The girls in the foreground are enjoying a game of hopscotch on a grid marked out on the surface of the playground. Behind the playground wall is the odd-numbered side of Dobson View (off Burton Avenue), a street of red brick back-to-back terrace homes. These are back-to-back with the even-numbered side of Dobson Terrace. The view also looks across Burton Avenue, and the grounds of Cockburn High School, to Back Fairford Place, background left. Burton House was originally a private residence, built in 1791. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Church Street, at the corner with Bedford Row pictured in January 1954. The premises of 'E & R Dakin, Newsagents', is visible in the centre of the photo. Adverts for Players Please, Walls ice cream, Robin cigarettes, Evening Post, St Bruno, flake tobbacco, and many more are visible outside the shop. Two boys are stood out the front of the shop looking at the camera. To the left is a lorry with the back open for deliveries. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking diagonally across Balm Road to the Railway Hotel. The public house has a mural of a steam train above Bentley's Yorkshire Beers written on the modern frontage. To the left, the remains of the demolished last house on the end of Hardwick Place can be seen. Pictured in October 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Midgley's bakers, Balm Road in Febraury 1951. Padlocked wooden garage doors are on the left and right. The wooden back door to Midgley's is open and a drain grate is visible on the cobbled yard. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops on Belle Isle Road in March 1951. Andersons newsagent, E.H. Batty fruit, veg, fish and rabbit seller and Gallons Ltd. grocer are shown. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

