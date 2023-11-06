This photo gallery features bags of celebrity sparkle and shine.
Enjoy these photo memories of celebrity visits to Leeds in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Eric Morecambe in the Brotherton Wing at Leeds General Infirmary with his wife Joan in November 1968. This was two weeks after his heart attack and he was on the way to recovery. He is seen looking through get well cards. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Actress Pat Phoenix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street, officially opens Lincoln Green Shopping Centre in November 1962. The old streets of Newtown had been largely replaced with the Lincoln Green estate. The Granville public house on Lincoln Road can be seen in the background. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
February 1969 and playwright Alan Ayckbourn is photographed with his sons Philip and Steven. At this time he was drama producer for BBC North Region at Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Actress Susannah York photographed at the Grand Theatre in November 1963. She was appearing in a new play Wings of the Dove, adapted from Henry James's novel. The production later moved to the West End. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong is seen arriving at Leeds and Bradford Airport. He was met by seven-year-old Enrico Tomasso from York Road, playing 'Basin Street Blues' with his father Ernie. Louis was due to appear at Batley Variety Club Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service