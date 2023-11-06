Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 famous faces captured on camera in Leeds in the 1960s

This photo gallery features bags of celebrity sparkle and shine.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 08:30 GMT

The images turn the focus on celebrity visits to Leeds during the 1960s. Familiar faces from the world of TV and film as well as sport and music are featured. They are all published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of celebrity visits to Leeds in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Eric Morecambe in the Brotherton Wing at Leeds General Infirmary with his wife Joan in November 1968. This was two weeks after his heart attack and he was on the way to recovery. He is seen looking through get well cards.

Actress Pat Phoenix, who played Elsie Tanner in Coronation Street, officially opens Lincoln Green Shopping Centre in November 1962. The old streets of Newtown had been largely replaced with the Lincoln Green estate. The Granville public house on Lincoln Road can be seen in the background.

February 1969 and playwright Alan Ayckbourn is photographed with his sons Philip and Steven. At this time he was drama producer for BBC North Region at Leeds.

Actress Susannah York photographed at the Grand Theatre in November 1963. She was appearing in a new play Wings of the Dove, adapted from Henry James's novel. The production later moved to the West End.

Jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong is seen arriving at Leeds and Bradford Airport. He was met by seven-year-old Enrico Tomasso from York Road, playing 'Basin Street Blues' with his father Ernie. Louis was due to appear at Batley Variety Club

