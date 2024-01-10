Local landmarks such as Meanwood Towers, Resolution Well and Carr Manor are all featured in this wonderful collection of memories. Familiar streets such as Stonegate Road and Monk Bridge Road are also in focus as well as shops which served the community. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 14 magnificent photos take you back to Meanwood in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook