These enchanting photos take you on a meander through Meanwood in the 1950s.
Local landmarks such as Meanwood Towers, Resolution Well and Carr Manor are all featured in this wonderful collection of memories. Familiar streets such as Stonegate Road and Monk Bridge Road are also in focus as well as shops which served the community. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Meanwood in the 1950s
Shops on Stonegate Road pictured in August 1953. Nancy Kirby ladies hairdresser and Franklin's wallpaper, paints, etc. shown. Beckett Arms pub on the corner with Meanwood Road in the background. Advertisement for Zip dry cleaning on side of shop. People and cars visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Meanwood in the 1950s
Single deck, AEC Reliance/Roe 32 bus, registration no TUA 32. Route no 45 Wortley via Meanwood, Headingley and Kirkstall. This is the junction of Stonegate Road in the centre to the right Green Road coming in on the left. Monk Bridge Road is on the foreground, coming up to Stonegate Road. Pictured in August 1959. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Meanwood in the 1950s
Back of a block of ten flats on Parkland Terrace in March 1952. Originally the whole block were the stables and grooms quarters belonging to the owner of Meanwood Towers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Meanwood in the 1950s
The Revolution Well on Stonegate Road pictured in March 1950. It dates from 1788 and moved slightly from original position. Made of gritstone slabs, rectangular with pyramidal capstone. There is a round arched opening on south side. On the north side is an inscription. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Meanwood in the 1950s
Cross Bentley Lane in October 1951. Meanwood Beck in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Meanwood in the 1950s
Shops on Stonegate Road in April 1956. Pictured, from left, are Parkland Fisheries; Harry Dalby, family butcher; Parkland Stores, fruit and fish shop; Jack Towers, stationer, and on the corner, Pearson Bros., radio and electrical shop. Advertisements outside are for; Goldflake Tobacco, T.V. Stamps, Woman's Journal, Woman's Own, Player's cigarettes, Lyon's Ice Cream and Orange Maid lollies, among others. . Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net