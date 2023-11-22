These evocative photos celebrate a decade in the life of Beeston.
The 1970s brought challenges and change to the LS11 community and its residents. They photos capture the harsh realities of life in the suburb as well as the now demolished streets and landmarks. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in the 1970s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
On the left of the image from May 1971 is Gayle's Place with Greenmount Street at the corner. The window on the left of this shop front is boarded over. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A street party in full swing at Back Cross Flatts Place in June 1977 to celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee. Photo: copy
The rear entrances and yards to three through terraced houses on Greenmount Place in May 1971. These yards have been used to hang clothes lines and house coal sheds. On the far right of the image the road leads round to Greenmount Terrace. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Two through terraced at the end of the row on Greenmount Terrace in May 1971 with small front gardens and ground floor bay windows. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Share your memories of Beeston in the 1970s with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN