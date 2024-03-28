Twelve dummies had been placed in the ruins of the two houses on Denison Street in July 1941, some of which had been brought out. A derrick has been built and was being swung into operation to move heavy debris. The Bedford truck has Leeds coat of arms on the door and a sticker on the windscreen. The photo is one of 12 showcasing life around the suburb during the decade. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
1. Burley in the 1940s
Air raid precaution and rescue personnel simulating a rescue operation. Twelve dummies have been placed in the ruins of the two houses, some of them have been brought out. Here a derrick has been built and is being swung into operation to move heavy debris. The bedford truck has Leeds coat of arms on the door and a sticker on the windscreen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Burley in the 1940s
A recently constructed static water supply basin on Ventnor Street pictured in July 1943 full of rubble, perhaps from recent demolition or bombing. The basin is on the site of St Simons Street and J Hinchcliffe Iron Merchants and Hellewell and Son Dyers can be seen on Kirkstall Road. Upton Street has been demolished and the chemist's shop on the end of Townend Street can be seen on the left with Methodist Chapel and Sunday School on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Burley 1940s
Arthur & Company wholesale clothiers on Belle Vue Road pictured in May 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Burley in the 1940s
Looking east at the junction of St. Michael's Lane and Beechwood Crescent in August 1948. On the left is a girl on a bicycle. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Burley in the 1940s
The junction of St. Michael's Lane and Beechwood Crescent. The edge of an allotment site can be seen on the left with houses in the background. Pictured in August 1949. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Burley in the 1940s
Three children lean against a wall of a derelict back-to-back house on Metcalf Street in July 1947. It backed onto number 34 Thornton Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net