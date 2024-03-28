2 . Burley in the 1940s

A recently constructed static water supply basin on Ventnor Street pictured in July 1943 full of rubble, perhaps from recent demolition or bombing. The basin is on the site of St Simons Street and J Hinchcliffe Iron Merchants and Hellewell and Son Dyers can be seen on Kirkstall Road. Upton Street has been demolished and the chemist's shop on the end of Townend Street can be seen on the left with Methodist Chapel and Sunday School on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net