Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

12 beautiful photos take you back to Bramley in the 1950s

These photos rewind more than six decades to showcase life in Bramley during the 1950s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 23rd Dec 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT

They provide a fascinating slice of life during a decade of change thanks to images of street scenes, local landmarks and shops. The 12 images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Bramley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Bramley in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories of Bramley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Leeds and Bradford Road with Shell billboard at gable end in July 1951. Near or above Moorside Estate outfall sewer.

2. Bramley in the 1950s

Leeds and Bradford Road with Shell billboard at gable end in July 1951. Near or above Moorside Estate outfall sewer. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Dunkirk photographic studio and Leeds Permanent Building Society on Lower Town Street in June 1950.

3. Bramley in the 1950s

Dunkirk photographic studio and Leeds Permanent Building Society on Lower Town Street in June 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Vacant land on Lower Town Street by the junction with Out Gang Lane in May 1950. A police phone box, an old man, a telephone pole and a drain grate are visible.

4. Bramley in the 1930s

Vacant land on Lower Town Street by the junction with Out Gang Lane in May 1950. A police phone box, an old man, a telephone pole and a drain grate are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Lower Town Street to Stocks Hill, which runs behind the iron railings, in May 1950.

5. Bramley in the 1950s

Lower Town Street to Stocks Hill, which runs behind the iron railings, in May 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A large advertisement for Regent Remoulds tyres in front of Green Hill Place in July 1953. Tram tracks and bollards are visible in the foreground and a petrol pump can be seen on the right.

6. Bramley in the 1950s

A large advertisement for Regent Remoulds tyres in front of Green Hill Place in July 1953. Tram tracks and bollards are visible in the foreground and a petrol pump can be seen on the right. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BramleyThe Secret Library LeedsLeeds