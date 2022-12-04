They take you into the heart of the community in 1961 and feature the streets which will be remembered by a generation of residents who called LS10 home back on the day. Some of the streets featured in this gallery were demolished as part of slum clearance plans for the area. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook