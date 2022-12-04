News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

11 photos take you back to Hunslet in 1961

Corner shops and child’s play are the main focus of this gallery charting a year in the life of Hunslet in the early 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

They take you into the heart of the community in 1961 and feature the streets which will be remembered by a generation of residents who called LS10 home back on the day. Some of the streets featured in this gallery were demolished as part of slum clearance plans for the area. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hunslet in 1961

Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in 1961. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales

2. Hunslet in 1961

A row of four houses on Garden Terrace pictured in July 1961.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales

3. Hunslet in 1961

All this property pictured in July 1961 was to be included in the Beza Street clearance area plans.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales

4. Hunslet in 1961

On the left is the corner with Riley Street and shop also on Beza Street. Selling groceries, fruit and cigarettes, run by Marie Steel. Moving right, unseen in this view, a passage way leads to Thackeray Court which lay behind Beza Street. Then a newsagents shop is at the junction with Tulip Terrace on the right.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
HunsletLeeds