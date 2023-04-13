It was the year which featured a huge blaze which became known as ‘the Great Fire in Leeds’.
The fire took place in the city centre at no. 25 Wellington Street, by the junction with Thirsk Row, a warehouse building occupied by wholesale clothiers J. Hepworth & Son Ltd. The warehouse, which dated from 1881, had to be completely rebuilt, and continued to be occupied by Hepworths until the 1920s. This was 1906, a year which saw the first buses started operating on a route in the city. Adel and Headingley were the first to be connected by the service. This postcard is one of 11 images showcasing a year in the life of your city. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
PIC: Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
A colour-tinted postcard of City Square with a postmark August 8, 1906. The statues of John Harrison (left) and the Black Prince (centre) can be seen, along with two of Alfred Drury's 'Morn' and 'Even' figure lamps. In the background are the London City and Midland Bank (left), later just the Midland Bank, and the original Queen's Hotel (right), dating back to 1863. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A milestone, at the junction of King Lane (foreground) and Alwoodley Lane dated 1764 points the way to Leedes, 4 miles and Otley, 5 miles. The grade II listed milestone still exists though it has been resited slightly as the area has become built up, and is now reset into a patch of soil on the pavement outside no. 2 Alwoodley Lane. Pictured in July 1906. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Holbeck Steel foundry looking from junction of David Street with Water Lane. Advertising posters and playbills can be seen to gable end of building. Taken during time of construction work on Water Lane sewer. Pictured in 1906. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net