3 . Leeds in 1906

A milestone, at the junction of King Lane (foreground) and Alwoodley Lane dated 1764 points the way to Leedes, 4 miles and Otley, 5 miles. The grade II listed milestone still exists though it has been resited slightly as the area has become built up, and is now reset into a patch of soil on the pavement outside no. 2 Alwoodley Lane. Pictured in July 1906. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net