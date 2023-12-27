Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 marvellous photos take you back to Morley in 1971

A quiet Sunday spring morning is a starting point for a year of memories around Morley in the early 1970s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Dec 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:16 GMT

This photo of Queen Street looks towards the Co-op buildings from the entrance to Queensway and features a range of shops which will be familiar to a generation of bargain-hunters. The year was 1971, a 12 months which these photos put LS27 and its residents into focus. They are a mix from the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in 1971. PIC: David Atkinson Archive

1. Morley in 1971

Enjoy these photo memories from around Morley in 1971. PIC: David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Share your memories of Morley in 1971 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

2. Enjoyed this gallery?

Albion Street in July 1971. The terraced houses have small yards at the front to separate them from the pavement. Ginnels run between the houses providing access to the rear of the properties.

3. Morley in 1971

Albion Street in July 1971. The terraced houses have small yards at the front to separate them from the pavement. Ginnels run between the houses providing access to the rear of the properties. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Mayor of Morley Richard Brian Senior is pictured inspecting the Morley Local History Society's display at an exhibition in the Morleian Room of the Town Hall. He was the town's mayor from May 1971 until May 1972.

4. Morley in 1971

Mayor of Morley Richard Brian Senior is pictured inspecting the Morley Local History Society's display at an exhibition in the Morleian Room of the Town Hall. He was the town's mayor from May 1971 until May 1972. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Great Northern Street of terraced houses pictured in July 1971. Shop on the corner is that of Doris Wilson, general store at 29 Fountain Street. A pram and a line of washing can be seen outside the far property on the unmade access road off the cobbled road of Great Northern Street.

5. Morley in 1971

Great Northern Street of terraced houses pictured in July 1971. Shop on the corner is that of Doris Wilson, general store at 29 Fountain Street. A pram and a line of washing can be seen outside the far property on the unmade access road off the cobbled road of Great Northern Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Looking north-east along Albion Street in July 1971, Morley Town Hall can be seen to the right of the photograph.

6. Morley in 1971

Looking north-east along Albion Street in July 1971, Morley Town Hall can be seen to the right of the photograph. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

