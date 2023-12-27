This photo of Queen Street looks towards the Co-op buildings from the entrance to Queensway and features a range of shops which will be familiar to a generation of bargain-hunters. The year was 1971, a 12 months which these photos put LS27 and its residents into focus. They are a mix from the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook