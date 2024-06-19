1. Chapeltown in the 1930s
Phillips chemist on Chapeltown Road in August 1939. Business on the left is vacant. Cigarette & chocolate vending machine can be seen on the pavement. Far left is the junction with Harehills Avenue and Newton Grove.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Chapeltown in the 1930s
Parade of shops between Savile Road and Savile Place pictured in March 1939. To left, corner of Forum cinema, Muriel Davis sweets, Jack Freeman chemist, Issac Hyman hairdresser, Charles Statman, fruit number and Ann Leader ladies wear.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Chapeltown in the 1930s
Savile Service Station on Chapeltown Road pictured in April 1937.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Chapeltown in the 1930s
A cigarette machine on Chapeltown Road pictured in August 1939. To the left of the photo is a parked car, and a woman standing on the pavement. Near the cigarette machine is a tram stop.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Chapeltown in the 1930s
Chapeltown Road from Cowper Street, looking at Savile Service station and garage Art Deco building, petrol pumps, signs, and vehicles can be seen. Pictured in April 1935.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Chapeltown in the 1930s
Harehills Lane improvements in August 1930. Photograph marked 'Dwelling house concerned with highway improvement'. Brick built detached house, with formal flower beds. One of the lodge houses for Potternewton Park.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net