11 cheerful photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1930s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 09:27 BST
These photo memories celebrate a decade in the life of Chapeltown and its residents in the 1930s.

They showcase shops and landmarks around the community with well-known streets such as Chapeltown Road and Reginald Row also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Chapeltown in the 1950s – Street scenes and shops in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Phillips chemist on Chapeltown Road in August 1939. Business on the left is vacant. Cigarette & chocolate vending machine can be seen on the pavement. Far left is the junction with Harehills Avenue and Newton Grove.

1. Chapeltown in the 1930s

Phillips chemist on Chapeltown Road in August 1939. Business on the left is vacant. Cigarette & chocolate vending machine can be seen on the pavement. Far left is the junction with Harehills Avenue and Newton Grove.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Parade of shops between Savile Road and Savile Place pictured in March 1939. To left, corner of Forum cinema, Muriel Davis sweets, Jack Freeman chemist, Issac Hyman hairdresser, Charles Statman, fruit number and Ann Leader ladies wear.

2. Chapeltown in the 1930s

Parade of shops between Savile Road and Savile Place pictured in March 1939. To left, corner of Forum cinema, Muriel Davis sweets, Jack Freeman chemist, Issac Hyman hairdresser, Charles Statman, fruit number and Ann Leader ladies wear.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Savile Service Station on Chapeltown Road pictured in April 1937.

3. Chapeltown in the 1930s

Savile Service Station on Chapeltown Road pictured in April 1937.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A cigarette machine on Chapeltown Road pictured in August 1939. To the left of the photo is a parked car, and a woman standing on the pavement. Near the cigarette machine is a tram stop.

4. Chapeltown in the 1930s

A cigarette machine on Chapeltown Road pictured in August 1939. To the left of the photo is a parked car, and a woman standing on the pavement. Near the cigarette machine is a tram stop.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Chapeltown Road from Cowper Street, looking at Savile Service station and garage Art Deco building, petrol pumps, signs, and vehicles can be seen. Pictured in April 1935.

5. Chapeltown in the 1930s

Chapeltown Road from Cowper Street, looking at Savile Service station and garage Art Deco building, petrol pumps, signs, and vehicles can be seen. Pictured in April 1935.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Harehills Lane improvements in August 1930. Photograph marked 'Dwelling house concerned with highway improvement'. Brick built detached house, with formal flower beds. One of the lodge houses for Potternewton Park.

6. Chapeltown in the 1930s

Harehills Lane improvements in August 1930. Photograph marked 'Dwelling house concerned with highway improvement'. Brick built detached house, with formal flower beds. One of the lodge houses for Potternewton Park.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:The Secret Library Leeds