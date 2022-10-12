News you can trust since 1890
Chapeltown in the 1950s: Street scenes and shops in focus

These photo gems turn back the clock to Chapeltown in the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

It provides a fascinating look at life in the community during a decade of recovery and rebuilding after the Second World War. Chapeltown Road, Newton Road and Reginald Street are all in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALAGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from Chapeltown in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Chapeltown Road junction with Newton Road showing Dr Levy's residence in February 1954.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A rear view of large terraced houses fronting the south side of Louis Street in June 1950. In the foreground, running across horizontally from left to right is Hamilton Place. The junction with the cobbled Harriet Street is in the bottom left-hand corner and Harriet Street continues across the other side of Hamilton Place, right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Louis Street looking eastwards from Nassau Place in June 1950.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

