Chapeltown in the 1950s: Street scenes and shops in focus

It provides a fascinating look at life in the community during a decade of recovery and rebuilding after the Second World War. Chapeltown Road, Newton Road and Reginald Street are all in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.