Row upon row of back-to-backs dominate the images which are punctuated with views of local landmarks such as cafes and schools which will be remembered by generations of those who called LS9 during the decade. They are published courtesy of Eric Jaquier and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1940s -Memories of the area known as Bank LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook