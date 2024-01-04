These photos take you up and down the streets of Cross Green in the 1960s.
Row upon row of back-to-backs dominate the images which are punctuated with views of local landmarks such as cafes and schools which will be remembered by generations of those who called LS9 during the decade. They are published courtesy of Eric Jaquier and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1940s -Memories of the area known as Bank LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Cross Green in the 1960s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Cross Green in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Cross Green in the 1960s
Four double fronted back-to-back terraced houses on Falmouth Place in July 1965. They are flanked by yards originally built to house the shared outside toilets. Clothes hang on washing lines stretched across the street and number 17 on the left has a boarded up window. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Cross Green in focus
Easy Road in 1969. A baby in a pushchair is on the pavement outside one of the red brick terraced homes. This is perhaps May Grove. Behind the fencing is the railway line that ran from Waterloo Pit at Temple Newsam to the coal staith (Waterloo Main Colliery Depot) at the junction of Easy Road and Cross Green Lane. The 'Paddy train' transported coal from the colliery to the depot where the coal merchants would then distribute it to local households. The train also transported the colliery workers to and from the pit at the beginning and end of their shift. Photo: Eric Jaquier
4. Cross Green in the 1960s
Dunhill's Transport Cafe on South Accommodation Road pictured in May 1967. In view is the suspension bridge over the River Aire. Hunslet was located on the other side of the bridge. John Eaton Street is to the right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Cross Green in the 1960s
Back Timber Place onto the back entrance and garden of number 12 Timber Place, where a lady stands in the doorway. Pictured in May 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Cross Green in the 1960s
John Eaton Street pictured in May 1967. Located off South Accommodation Road, just before the suspension bridge which carried traffic across to Hunslet. These were through houses with entrances on Bridge View. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service