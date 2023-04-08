10 photos show how much Leeds city centre has changed over the decades
Change. Not everyone likes it, or agrees with it, yet most of us has an opinion on it.
Your Leeds city centre has witnessed its fair share of change in the name of progress down the decades. These photo memories shine a spotlight on different aspects of LS1 you may remember and may wish for a return. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
