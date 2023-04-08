News you can trust since 1890
10 photos show how much Leeds city centre has changed over the decades

Change. Not everyone likes it, or agrees with it, yet most of us has an opinion on it.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Your Leeds city centre has witnessed its fair share of change in the name of progress down the decades. These photo memories shine a spotlight on different aspects of LS1 you may remember and may wish for a return. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The photos which show how much Leeds city centre has changed over the decades.

One moving staircase going up, another moving staircase coming down. The do you remember the escalators on Boar Lane up to the Bond Street Shopping Centre? Pictured here in November 1980.

The Cockpit was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years.

Do you remember Trinity Street Arcade? It welcomed welcomed customers for more than 30 years before being demolished in the 2000s to make way for the £350 million Trinity Leeds development.

