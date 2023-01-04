The Candy Shop on Boroughgate in Otley welcomed countless customers with a sweet tooth back in the day. The photo is one of 11 showcasing life in the town during the 1970s. Otley’s pub culture is also celebrated with photos of The Black Bull and Bowling Green among the memories. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook