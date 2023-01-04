Sugar and spice and all things nice.
The Candy Shop on Boroughgate in Otley welcomed countless customers with a sweet tooth back in the day. The photo is one of 11 showcasing life in the town during the 1970s. Otley's pub culture is also celebrated with photos of The Black Bull and Bowling Green among the memories. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Otley in the 1970s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Otley in the 1970s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Otley in the 1970s
Bondgate showing the Bowling Green pub in the centre, with New Market on the left and Crossgate on the right after the Memorial Garden. The Grade II listed Bowling Green was built c1757 as a Court House and Assembly Rooms and may also have been a school and chapel before becoming an inn around the 1830s.
3. Otley in the 1970s
Gay Lane showing Otley Autopoint Petrol Filling Station in July 1979. Beside this is the junction with Wellcroft, with Stollcross Garages car showroom beyond. In the background on the right, a gasometer can be seen.
4. Otley in the 1970s
The office of Keith Braddick & Co. Ltd, Office Furniture & Equipment. Also housed in the building are, among others, E.F. Jowett & Partner, Insurance Brokers.
