These photo gems showcase a year in the life of Morley at the dawn of a new decade.
1970 saw a new Asda store set to open its doors in the town. The supermarket giant had opened its first supermarket at the back end of the 1960s in the old premises of Ebenezer Primitive Methodist Chapel near the bottom of Fountain Street. After trading there for just over a year a new store on the Howley Park Trading Estate was built with a much larger car park and close to the part of Britannia Mill that Asda reconditioned for their technical premises and offices. This gallery also features what was left of Morley Top railway station which had served the town from 1857 to 1969 on the Leeds, Bradford and Halifax Junction Railway. The station closed to passengers in January 1961 and closed to goods in May 1969. These images are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Morley home in 1970. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Howley Park Road and the entrance to Howley Park Trading Estate pictured in June 1970. At this time the M62 Lancashire-Yorkshire motorway was just being built. The largest building in the photograph is a warehouse for DCL (Distillers Company Limited). Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The last building at Britannia Mills on Britannia Road due for demolition and at the time this picture was taken in June 1970 it had been decided that ASDA would save it and renovate it for their offices and technical workshop. The sandy stretch in front of the brick mill (which was the last part of Britannia Mills to be built) was the dam for water at the factory. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The site of Morley Top Station, where the tracks, the sleepers and the ballast have disappeared from the G. N. R. line; everything connected with the station has been dismantled including many of the flat sandstone slabs at the edge of the platforms. Tingley gasworks is still visible in the distance and by now the station looks to be ready for final clearance before starting on the new road and new buildings. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
The Morley Salvation Army Band taking part in a Sunday evening service in the open space in front of Windsor House in June 1970. Two years later this space was being built on, with the shops at the bottom of Windsor Court Shopping Precinct and Windsor House being demolished. The co- operative supermarket on the other side of Queen Street did not long survive the opening of Morrison's Supermarket at the top of the precinct, with its vast amount of nearby free parking. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
A view along the paths to the roundabout in the centre of the Hopkins Gardens and out to the shops on Queen Street in May 1970. Photo: David Atkinson Archive