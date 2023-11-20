1970 saw a new Asda store set to open its doors in the town. The supermarket giant had opened its first supermarket at the back end of the 1960s in the old premises of Ebenezer Primitive Methodist Chapel near the bottom of Fountain Street. After trading there for just over a year a new store on the Howley Park Trading Estate was built with a much larger car park and close to the part of Britannia Mill that Asda reconditioned for their technical premises and offices. This gallery also features what was left of Morley Top railway station which had served the town from 1857 to 1969 on the Leeds, Bradford and Halifax Junction Railway. The station closed to passengers in January 1961 and closed to goods in May 1969. These images are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who called Morley home in 1970. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 12 photo gems take you back to Morley in 1968 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook