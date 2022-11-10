10 Leeds city centre high street shops that we have loved and lost since the early 2000s

A number of prominent shops and popular department stores have closed their doors over the last three decades.
The Covid pandemic also saw a string of high street stores disappear as many buckled under the strain.
Here, the YEP focuses on a series of popular, big-name now-closed shops, that once stood in Leeds city centre.
1. Woolworths
Leeds waved goodbye to Woolworths in 2008, ending a long history with the shop. The retailer boatsted a number of stores across the city. Pictured on September 24, 2007, crowds gather at a signing session for singer Shayne Ward in Woolworths in the Merrion Centre.
Photo: TONY JOHNSON
2. Topshop, Topman
Topshop stores closed during the pandemic after Deloitte, administrators for Arcadia group, sold the brand and stock to online retailer Asos. Leeds boasted three Topshop and Topman stores - based in Briggate, White Rose Shopping Centre and Kirkstall Bridge shopping park.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. British Homes Stores (BHS)
The final Leeds city centre British Homes Stores (BHS) shop closed in 2016. BHS was controversially sold by tycoon Sir Philip Green for £1 in 2015. The shop is pictured in 2016.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. C&A
Popular shop C&A was based on Boar Lane in Leeds. It was one of the first shops to sell the bikini and departed in 2001.
Photo: Claire Lim