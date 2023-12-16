It was the decade a community showed resilience despite the threat of blackouts against a backdrop of war.
1. Chapeltown in the 1940s
Cantors fish & chip shop on Chapeltown Road in . Sign in window states Open business as usual during blackout. House on right appears to be selling cigarettes and chocolate through an open window. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Chapeltown in the 1940s
The west side of Chapeltown Road pictured in September 1949. Shops include; The Ivrit Kosher Restaurant; Dobkin's Chemist; Annie Rubin, Poultry Dealer; Abram's Butchers; Capel Stores; Poole's Confectioners; D. Flockton, Electrical Repairs; Harris Tailors and L. Margel, Poultry Dealers. A car and a van are parked on the road, which has tramlines. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Chapeltown in the 1940s
The premises of Bowen Instrument Co. Ltd. of Newton Road in April 1943. It comprises two large detached houses connected by a new building between them. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Chapeltown in the 1940s
The construction of a static water supply basin built as a wartime measure on the grounds and site of Tiplin Hall off Savile Drive, which had been demolished in the early 1930s. Cement skimming is in progress. In the background are industrial buildings on Buslingthorpe Lane, a mill chimney and Bronte House on Scott Hall Road. Pictured in August 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Chapeltown in the 1940s
A sign for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue in Newton Park View in August 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Chapeltown in the 1940s
Numbers 111 to 117 on the west side of Chapeltown Road in September 1949. Shops shown are, 'D. Flockton, radio and electrical repairs', 'H.L. Horris, tailor', 'L. Margel, poultry dealer', 'Waldenberg and Gorwits, furnishers' and 'Leopold Stores'. A van is parked in front. Tramlines are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net