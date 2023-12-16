These wonderful photos turn back the clock to Chapeltown in the 1940s – with fish and chips proving a war time favourite among the local community. Chapeltown Road and Newton Road are both featured in this mini gallery of memories. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London and Sheepscar LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook