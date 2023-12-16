Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 charming photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1940s

It was the decade a community showed resilience despite the threat of blackouts against a backdrop of war.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

These wonderful photos turn back the clock to Chapeltown in the 1940s – with fish and chips proving a war time favourite among the local community. Chapeltown Road and Newton Road are both featured in this mini gallery of memories. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London and Sheepscar LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Cantors fish & chip shop on Chapeltown Road in . Sign in window states Open business as usual during blackout. House on right appears to be selling cigarettes and chocolate through an open window.

1. Chapeltown in the 1940s

Cantors fish & chip shop on Chapeltown Road in . Sign in window states Open business as usual during blackout. House on right appears to be selling cigarettes and chocolate through an open window. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The west side of Chapeltown Road pictured in September 1949. Shops include; The Ivrit Kosher Restaurant; Dobkin's Chemist; Annie Rubin, Poultry Dealer; Abram's Butchers; Capel Stores; Poole's Confectioners; D. Flockton, Electrical Repairs; Harris Tailors and L. Margel, Poultry Dealers. A car and a van are parked on the road, which has tramlines.

2. Chapeltown in the 1940s

The west side of Chapeltown Road pictured in September 1949. Shops include; The Ivrit Kosher Restaurant; Dobkin's Chemist; Annie Rubin, Poultry Dealer; Abram's Butchers; Capel Stores; Poole's Confectioners; D. Flockton, Electrical Repairs; Harris Tailors and L. Margel, Poultry Dealers. A car and a van are parked on the road, which has tramlines. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The premises of Bowen Instrument Co. Ltd. of Newton Road in April 1943. It comprises two large detached houses connected by a new building between them.

3. Chapeltown in the 1940s

The premises of Bowen Instrument Co. Ltd. of Newton Road in April 1943. It comprises two large detached houses connected by a new building between them. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The construction of a static water supply basin built as a wartime measure on the grounds and site of Tiplin Hall off Savile Drive, which had been demolished in the early 1930s. Cement skimming is in progress. In the background are industrial buildings on Buslingthorpe Lane, a mill chimney and Bronte House on Scott Hall Road. Pictured in August 1942.

4. Chapeltown in the 1940s

The construction of a static water supply basin built as a wartime measure on the grounds and site of Tiplin Hall off Savile Drive, which had been demolished in the early 1930s. Cement skimming is in progress. In the background are industrial buildings on Buslingthorpe Lane, a mill chimney and Bronte House on Scott Hall Road. Pictured in August 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A sign for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue in Newton Park View in August 1945.

5. Chapeltown in the 1940s

A sign for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue in Newton Park View in August 1945. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Numbers 111 to 117 on the west side of Chapeltown Road in September 1949. Shops shown are, 'D. Flockton, radio and electrical repairs', 'H.L. Horris, tailor', 'L. Margel, poultry dealer', 'Waldenberg and Gorwits, furnishers' and 'Leopold Stores'. A van is parked in front. Tramlines are visible.

6. Chapeltown in the 1940s

Numbers 111 to 117 on the west side of Chapeltown Road in September 1949. Shops shown are, 'D. Flockton, radio and electrical repairs', 'H.L. Horris, tailor', 'L. Margel, poultry dealer', 'Waldenberg and Gorwits, furnishers' and 'Leopold Stores'. A van is parked in front. Tramlines are visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

