They turn the spotlight on local landmarks, local industry as well as shops and pubs during the decade. Crossgates Library, Barnbow Munitions factory and the Travellers Rest are all featured in this wonderful rewind. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.