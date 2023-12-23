These charming and captivating photos showcase life in Crossgates during the 1950s.
They turn the spotlight on local landmarks, local industry as well as shops and pubs during the decade. Crossgates Library, Barnbow Munitions factory and the Travellers Rest are all featured in this wonderful rewind. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of shopping in Crossgates during 1960s and 1970s
1. Crossgates in the 1950s
Staff at the Thrift Store on Station Road in 1955. Photo: Third Party
2. Crossgates in the 1950s
Completed bridge on Station Road. Station Hotel and Tetley pub on left, lorry parked full of beer barrels. Crossgates station and Ritz Cinema. Pictured in September 1955. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Crossgates in the 1950s
A ceremony to fix a plaque on the wall of Crossgates Library in November 1952. Photo: YPN
4. Crossgates in the 1950s
Construction of Cross Gates Bridge over Leeds-York railway. Crane supplied by M. Harrison and Co., Leeds, manufactured by Smiths of Rodley. Pictured in September 1954. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Crossgates in the 1950s
Cross Gates Bridge in September 1955. Station Hotel a Tetley's public house is visible on the right. On the extreme right is a gasometer for storing towns gas. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Crossgates in the 1950s
Staff at Barnbow Munitions Factory enjoy a Christmas party in December 1953. Photo: YPN