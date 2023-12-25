They are the bundles of joy delivered at the most wonderful time of the year.
1. Leeds Christmas Day babies
Enjoy these photo memories of bundles of joy born on Christmas Day in Leeds. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds Christmas Day babies
Kelly Stoddart with baby Holly, who was born at one minute past midnight on Christmas Day in 2006. Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Christmas Day babies
The first baby born on Christmas Day at St James's Hospital in 1999 was a little boy, Daniel Birks, pictured with his mum, Shelley. Photo: Mike Cowling
4. Leeds Christmas Day babies
Elizabeth Butterill from Bramley with baby Chloe who was born at 2.05am on Christmas Day in 1998, weighing 7lb 12oz. Photo: Mel Hulme
5. Leeds Christmas Day babies
Armley's Shelley Barker with her new born son Daniel Clark born on Christmas Day 2001 at 00.45am in Leeds General Infirmary weighing 8lb 13oz. Photo: Emma Nichols
6. Leeds Christmas Day babies
Taseem Ayub of Beeston with her bundle of joy born at the Clarendon Wing in Leeds General Infirmary on Christmas Day 2004. Photo: Mel Hulme