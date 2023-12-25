Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 bundles of joy delivered in Leeds on Christmas Day

They are the bundles of joy delivered at the most wonderful time of the year.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

These little crackers all have one thing in common - they were born on Christmas Day in Leeds. This gallery looks back at babies born on the big day at Leeds General Infirmary and St James's Hospital in the 1990s and 2000s.

Enjoy these photo memories of bundles of joy born on Christmas Day in Leeds.

Enjoy these photo memories of bundles of joy born on Christmas Day in Leeds. Photo: YPN

Kelly Stoddart with baby Holly, who was born at one minute past midnight on Christmas Day in 2006.

Kelly Stoddart with baby Holly, who was born at one minute past midnight on Christmas Day in 2006. Photo: Mel Hulme

The first baby born on Christmas Day at St James's Hospital in 1999 was a little boy, Daniel Birks, pictured with his mum, Shelley.

The first baby born on Christmas Day at St James's Hospital in 1999 was a little boy, Daniel Birks, pictured with his mum, Shelley. Photo: Mike Cowling

Elizabeth Butterill from Bramley with baby Chloe who was born at 2.05am on Christmas Day in 1998, weighing 7lb 12oz.

Elizabeth Butterill from Bramley with baby Chloe who was born at 2.05am on Christmas Day in 1998, weighing 7lb 12oz. Photo: Mel Hulme

Armley's Shelley Barker with her new born son Daniel Clark born on Christmas Day 2001 at 00.45am in Leeds General Infirmary weighing 8lb 13oz.

Armley's Shelley Barker with her new born son Daniel Clark born on Christmas Day 2001 at 00.45am in Leeds General Infirmary weighing 8lb 13oz. Photo: Emma Nichols

Taseem Ayub of Beeston with her bundle of joy born at the Clarendon Wing in Leeds General Infirmary on Christmas Day 2004.

Taseem Ayub of Beeston with her bundle of joy born at the Clarendon Wing in Leeds General Infirmary on Christmas Day 2004. Photo: Mel Hulme

