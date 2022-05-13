The plane will be flying around the country to mark the anniversary of the Dambusters raids during the Second World War.

It will pass over West Yorkshire on Saturday May 14, with a second chance to see the plane in flight in South Yorkshire on Sunday May 15 as part of the RAF Bomber Command Remembrance flight.

A Lancaster Bomber flies over Elland Vintage Fair, Elland Cricket Club. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

The special event is taking place 80 years after the bomb raids on Germany.

The Dambusters raids, also known as Operation Chastise, were enforced on the evening of May 16 and 17, 1943 by 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command, by using special ‘bouncing bombs’.

Yorkshire air crews played a key role in the Second World War, with RAF Bawtry used as a bomber command centre while RAF Finningley and RAF Lindholme were also used for attacks in Europe.

Below are the exact times the Lancaster Bomber will be flying over the Yorkshire region.

Saturday May 14

Golcar, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire flypast - from 2.40pm to 3.25pm.

Sunday May 15