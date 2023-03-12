News you can trust since 1890
St Patrick's Day Leeds: Here are some of the best dressed party-goers at the Millennium Square parade

Here are some of the best dressed members of the public at today’s (12 March) St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
5 hours ago

The St Patrick’s Day Parade returned to Leeds today for its 22nd year of celebrations, with hundreds turning up to celebrate. The event brought together the large Irish community across the city, starting with a parade through the city centre at 11am before crowds made their way to Millennium Square for live entertainment, food and of course – Guinness.

Here are some of the best dressed party-goers from today’s festivities, which outfit is your favourite?

Shaun Kelly of Temple Newsam and daughters Maisy, seven and Miley, three

1. St Patrick's Day

Shaun Kelly of Temple Newsam and daughters Maisy, seven and Miley, three

Photo: Steve Riding

Adorable!

2. St Patrick's Day

Adorable!

Photo: National World

Pictured are Paddy and Kate, who joined in the celebrations for the first time this year.

3. Paddy and Kate

Pictured are Paddy and Kate, who joined in the celebrations for the first time this year.

Photo: National World

John has attended nearly every parade in Leeds in the last 22 years.

4. John

John has attended nearly every parade in Leeds in the last 22 years.

Photo: National World

