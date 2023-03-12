St Patrick's Day Leeds: Here are some of the best dressed party-goers at the Millennium Square parade
Here are some of the best dressed members of the public at today’s (12 March) St Patrick’s Day Parade.
The St Patrick’s Day Parade returned to Leeds today for its 22nd year of celebrations, with hundreds turning up to celebrate. The event brought together the large Irish community across the city, starting with a parade through the city centre at 11am before crowds made their way to Millennium Square for live entertainment, food and of course – Guinness.
Here are some of the best dressed party-goers from today’s festivities, which outfit is your favourite?
Page 1 of 3