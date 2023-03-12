News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

St Patrick's Day parade Leeds: Live updates from Millennium Square as hundreds celebrate with Irish community

The St Patrick’s Day Parade is back in Leeds as hundreds turn out to celebrate.

By Abi Whistance
9 hours ago

The event brings together the large Irish community across the city, starting with a parade through the city centre at 11am before crowds made their way to Millennium Square for live entertainment, food and of course – Guinness.

The event is named after Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Born in the 5th century in Roman Britain, it is said he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and sent to Ireland as a slave before escaping and becoming a missionary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scroll down for live updates from the celebrations at Millennium Square.

Paddy and Kate at the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds, as hundreds turn out on Millennium Square
Paddy and Kate at the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds, as hundreds turn out on Millennium Square
Paddy and Kate at the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Leeds, as hundreds turn out on Millennium Square

Live updates from Millennium Square as hundreds turn out for St Patrick’s Day parade

Show new updates

Does it get better than this?

The best costumes

View our gallery of the best St Patrick’s Day costumes

Record turnout

‘Everyone is loving it'

Our reporter Abi Whistance is down among all the action at Millennium Square. She said: “The parade has returned to Millennium Square and there were so many people cheering, clapping and gathering to watch them walk back in. The square is heaving, the music has been blasting incredibly loud and people seem to be loving it.

“You’ve got some of the craziest costumes I’ve seen. I came last year and this year everything seems to have increased tenfold. There’s people with their beards painted green, hair painted green and the most amazing hats which are being sold here as well.

“One of the interesting things about this year is, that from the people I’ve spoken to, quite a few of them have said this is one of the best parades they’ve been to for a long time. It really is quite an impressive feat for them to say that.

“They’ve said how important it is for the Irish community and they all can’t wait to get down to Leeds Irish Centre a little bit later on.”

We chat to the crowds and find out what they think of this year’s parade

Live from Millennium Square

Watch our reporter Abi Whistance live among the action

Crowds enjoying the music and food and drink stalls

The parade has rejoined Millenium Square and crowds are enjoying a jam-packed schedule of live music.

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School takes part in celebrations

Contender for best dressed?

Maisie and Miley are pictured with their dad Shaun in brilliant constumes.

Five top-rated places to get a pint of Guinness this St Patrick’s Day

Leeds is full of venues that serve the perfect Irish beverage – so whether you’re Irish or not, you can find somewhere to celebrate.

Read our list of the five best places to get a pint of Guinness

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsIreland