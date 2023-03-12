Live updates from Millennium Square as hundreds turn out for St Patrick’s Day parade

Our reporter Abi Whistance is down among all the action at Millennium Square. She said: “The parade has returned to Millennium Square and there were so many people cheering, clapping and gathering to watch them walk back in. The square is heaving, the music has been blasting incredibly loud and people seem to be loving it.

“You’ve got some of the craziest costumes I’ve seen. I came last year and this year everything seems to have increased tenfold. There’s people with their beards painted green, hair painted green and the most amazing hats which are being sold here as well.

“One of the interesting things about this year is, that from the people I’ve spoken to, quite a few of them have said this is one of the best parades they’ve been to for a long time. It really is quite an impressive feat for them to say that.