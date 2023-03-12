Live updates from Millennium Square as hundreds turn out for St Patrick’s Day parade

St Patrick's Day parade Leeds: Live updates from Millennium Square as hundreds celebrate with Irish community
The St Patrick’s Day Parade is back in Leeds as hundreds turn out to celebrate.
The event brings together the large Irish community across the city, starting with a parade through the city centre at 11am before crowds made their way to Millennium Square for live entertainment, food and of course – Guinness.
The event is named after Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Born in the 5th century in Roman Britain, it is said he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and sent to Ireland as a slave before escaping and becoming a missionary.
Scroll down for live updates from the celebrations at Millennium Square.
Our reporter Abi Whistance is down among all the action at Millennium Square. She said: “The parade has returned to Millennium Square and there were so many people cheering, clapping and gathering to watch them walk back in. The square is heaving, the music has been blasting incredibly loud and people seem to be loving it.
“You’ve got some of the craziest costumes I’ve seen. I came last year and this year everything seems to have increased tenfold. There’s people with their beards painted green, hair painted green and the most amazing hats which are being sold here as well.
“One of the interesting things about this year is, that from the people I’ve spoken to, quite a few of them have said this is one of the best parades they’ve been to for a long time. It really is quite an impressive feat for them to say that.
“They’ve said how important it is for the Irish community and they all can’t wait to get down to Leeds Irish Centre a little bit later on.”
The parade has rejoined Millenium Square and crowds are enjoying a jam-packed schedule of live music.
Maisie and Miley are pictured with their dad Shaun in brilliant constumes.
Leeds is full of venues that serve the perfect Irish beverage – so whether you’re Irish or not, you can find somewhere to celebrate.