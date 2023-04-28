The folly was designed and built by master craftsman George Nettleton in 1821 for Thomas Nicholson, the owner of Roundhay Park. It was intended as an ornamental feature to provide entertainment for the Nicholson family.

His daughters visited to sew and shooting parties on the estate used the upper room as a luncheon venue.

The folly served as a summerhouse and originally had a wooden roof. Located at the head of Waterloo Lake it was it was built to resemble a much older structure.

The castle ruin in Roundhay Park. PIC: Steve Stanton