Yorkshire has long produced heroic men from all walks of life, from science to sport and culture to comedy. We look at some of our most outstanding male talents.
1. David Hockney
The Bradford-born painter is considered one of the world’s finest and most influential of artists, Yorkshire – particularly the Wolds – have inspired some of his most admired works.
2. Jack Laugher
Olympic gold-medal winning diver Jack Laugher is from Harrogate. He went to Ripon Grammar School. He first got a taste for diving at Harrogate Hydro Swimming Pool. A springboard specialist, he and 3m synchro partner Chris Mears became Team GB’s first ever Olympic diving gold medallists at Rio in 2016.
3. Geoffrey Boycott
The Test cricketer, who played cricket for Yorkshire and England. In a prolific and sometimes controversial playing career from 1962 to 1986, Boycott established himself as one of England’s most successful opening batsmen. He was born in the mining village of Fitzwilliam, between Wakefield and Pontefract.
4. Henry Moore
The Castleford-born sculptor is best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures which are located around the world as public works of art. As well as sculpture, Moore produced many drawings, including a series depicting Londoners sheltering from the Blitz during the Second World War, along with other graphic works on paper.