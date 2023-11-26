They are the gems which are at risk of being ignored with the daily hustle and bustle of daily life in Leeds.
May well just look like any other derelict building but the White Cloth Hall is one of the most treasured buildings in the city. Built on Kirkgate on a site provided by Lord Irvine of Temple Newsam, with £1,000 given by merchants and tradesmen. Photo: Third Party
Look at the finer details of the Grade 1 listed Leeds General Infirmary. Bearing a Victorian Gothic frontage in red brick with stone dressings, red granite pillars, slate roof and Venetian Gothic windows, it looks like something from a Dickens novel. Photo: James Hardisty
Remnants of the original Calverley Old Hall, built prior to 1300 for a family called Scot, are still in place. Lived at the property for 500 years and added various extensions such as Solar Wing, cottages, the Chapel and the North House. Photo: Third Party
They are the Leeds gems at risk of being ignored - how many are you aware of? Photo: YPN
Next time you pop into Banyan for a post-work wine or Friday fizz take a minute to look at the spectacular, ornate decoration. It used to be the Leeds General Post Office and opened in May 1896. Photo: James Hardisty