8 Leeds gems you might walk right past

They are the gems which are at risk of being ignored with the daily hustle and bustle of daily life in Leeds.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Sep 2022, 16:30 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT

But take the time and trouble to stop, look around or look up, and you will be rewarded with a visually stunning architecture all boasting a rich history and heritage. Are you aware of these nine gems around your city hidden in plain sight? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Enjoyed this gallery?

May well just look like any other derelict building but the White Cloth Hall is one of the most treasured buildings in the city. Built on Kirkgate on a site provided by Lord Irvine of Temple Newsam, with £1,000 given by merchants and tradesmen.

2. Leeds gems

Look at the finer details of the Grade 1 listed Leeds General Infirmary. Bearing a Victorian Gothic frontage in red brick with stone dressings, red granite pillars, slate roof and Venetian Gothic windows, it looks like something from a Dickens novel.

3. Leeds gems

Remnants of the original Calverley Old Hall, built prior to 1300 for a family called Scot, are still in place. Lived at the property for 500 years and added various extensions such as Solar Wing, cottages, the Chapel and the North House.

4. Calverley Old Hall

They are the Leeds gems at risk of being ignored - how many are you aware of?

5. Leeds gems

Next time you pop into Banyan for a post-work wine or Friday fizz take a minute to look at the spectacular, ornate decoration. It used to be the Leeds General Post Office and opened in May 1896.

6. Leeds gems

