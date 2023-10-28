A former Leeds village pub is set to be converted into a dental surgery and flats as the council grants the project full permission.

The conversion of the former Yorkshire Rose pub on Leeds Road in Guiseley into a brand new private dental clinic can now start as Leeds City Council grants the project full planning permission.

Yorkshire Dental Suite announced on Instagram back in July 2023 that they had secured the venue, writing “Another Yorkshire Dental Suite (YDS) clinic location secured in the city it all started. YDS Guiseley coming very soon.”

The clinic, run by twin brothers and dentists Hussein and Hassan Dalghous, claim on social media to be the UK’s number one rated private dental clinic, and already run one surgery in Leeds with a second one due to open in York shortly.

The Yorkshire Rose in Guiseley is becoming a dental surgery set to open in February 2024. Picture by Google

The Guiseley branch will create around 15 new jobs, including four dentists, three receptionists and eight nurses, as well as provide dental care for the local community.

Construction of the new surgery will kick off in the next couple of weeks, with plans to open in February 2024. As big Leeds United fans, the existing mural will be kept to honour the club and the community.

Dr Hussein told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We are looking forward to providing fantastic dental services for the people in the Guiseley area, but also in the surrounding areas such as Otley and Bradford.”

