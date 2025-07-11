Yeadon skin cancer survivor's sun safety drive as temperatures soar

AS the UK enjoys another heatwave, a Yeadon skin cancer survivor is urging people to enjoy the sun safely after facing her own experience of the disease.

Jane Fernandes, 69, was reuniting with friends after the COVID lockdowns in July 2021, when one of them spotted a mole on Jane’s ankle.

Jane, a retired deputy headteacher, said: “We met for what I thought was going to be a lovely catch-up at the coast, but it turned out to be much more than that and in fact that meetup potentially saved my life.

“My friend, who we’d holidayed with in the past, noticed the mole on my ankle had got bigger and changed in appearance. I knew it was there but hadn’t given it much thought.”

After that, Jane booked an appointment with her GP and was referred to a dermatologist who carried out tests which confirmed she had malignant melanoma - a type of skin cancer.

Jane said: “I went into absolute shock and was very frightened. The consultant said it was probably a result of sunburn on my feet many years ago which had triggered the cancer.

“It hit me very quickly having a cancer diagnosis and the medical team told me afterwards that they thought I was in ‘a lot of trouble’ as it appeared to be quite bad.”

Fortunately Jane was able to have surgery to remove the mole and further surgery to take aware the surrounding tissue to ensure all the cancer had gone.

Her treatment was successful and she had regular check-ups afterwards to make sure there was no change.

Jane said: “Although my treatment was successful, the damage psychologically was already done and my anxiety following the diagnosis was really bad. It had given me such a scare. I had used sunbeds when I was younger and really loved sitting out in the sun on holiday and in the garden, but now the way I am in the sunshine is so different and I’m just so aware of the dangers of the sun.”

As the warm weather continues, she is now urging people to enjoy the sun safely.

The call from Jane comes as latest analysis from Cancer Research UK reveals the majority of UK melanoma skin cancer cases are preventable, with almost 9 in 10 (87%) caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and sunbeds.*

With around 1,400 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the Yorkshire,** Jane is determined to help raise vital awareness.

Jane, who is now a grandma of two, has joined forces with the charity and NIVEA Sun to encourage people across the region to follow three simple steps this summer: seek shade, cover up and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.

After her emotional skin cancer journey, Jane always takes precautions and says protecting your skin really is “easy as 1,2,3.”

She said: “My melanoma diagnosis was a huge shock and a very difficult time. It was far more worrying then I ever could have imagined. That’s why I’m sharing my story to help raise awareness that not keeping on top of sun safety is all it can take to face your own diagnosis.

“It’s natural to want to make the most of warmer days, but sun safety doesn’t mean missing out, just being careful whether you’re at home or abroad.”

Jane used her role as former Ladies’ President at Horsforth Golf Club, which she held last year, to raise awareness about sun safety.

She said: “I’ve learnt the hard way, so now I’m always checking my body for any changes, but more importantly I stay safe in the sun and tell others how to protect themselves.”

Skin cancer is more common in people over the age of 50, but it can affect anyone of any age.

Jane said: “Thanks to advances in research and treatment, I’m still here and looking forward to enjoying more precious moments with my loved ones this summer.”

Nearly 100 years ago, Cancer Research UK helped prove that UV radiation can cause skin cancer and since then has learnt more about how skin cancer starts and spreads, pioneering new ways to prevent, detect and treat the disease.

With help from Jane and fellow golfer Sharon Ingham, who is the Ladies’ Captain at Horsforth Golf Club, members have raised £5,200 for Cancer Research UK, after selecting it as their charity of the year in 2024.

Jane said: “Cancer Research UK holds a special place in my heart. Our goal was not only to raise funds for research, but also to increase awareness about various cancers, including malignant melanoma. We're thrilled to have exceeded our target earlier this year and to have educated our members on cancer prevention, such as the importance of wearing sunscreen and covering up.”

NIVEA Sun has raised over £8 million to support this life-saving research over the last 12 years and works in partnership with the charity to stop the disease before it even starts. When the sun is strong, they recommend people:

Spend time in the shade , especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK.

, especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK. Cover up with clothes , a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protection sunglasses.

, a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protection sunglasses. Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and 4 or 5 stars generously and regularly.

Cancer Research UK Health Information Manager, Beth Vincent, said: “Today, more than 9 in 10 (93%) people diagnosed in Yorkshire will survive their melanoma for five years or more.***

“From harnessing the power of the immune system to seek and destroy the disease, to developing a skin patch that could detect cancer earlier and creating targeted drugs - we’re powering progress for more people like Jane. But we want to beat skin cancer for everyone so, with rates at a record high, we’re grateful she’s lending her voice to our campaign with NIVEA Sun.

“Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple the risk of developing skin cancer, compared to never being burnt. Even on a cloudy day, the sun can be strong enough to burn between mid-March and mid-October. So, it’s important people remember to use a combination of shade, clothing and sunscreen, with at least SPF 30 and 4 or 5 stars, to help protect their skin.”

Kathryn Leverett, Cancer Research UK Relationship Manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Jane, Sharon, and all the members of Horsforth Golf Club for their support during the fundraising year. They organised a fantastic programme of fundraising events, both on the course and in the clubhouse.

“Lifesaving research is already making a difference for people living with cancer every day. Thanks to dedicated fundraisers we can continue to push the boundaries of cancer research, aiming for a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

For more advice or to donate to skin cancer research visit cruk.org/sunsafety