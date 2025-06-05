Leeds will play a crucial role in driving improved patient care through high-tech advancements, according to Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Institutions including the University of Leeds make the city a “healthcare innovation powerhouse”, Mr Streeting said during a visit to campus and innovation hub Nexus.

His comments came as the Labour MP took part in a panel discussion hosted by Professor Shearer West, the Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Leeds.

“There is a global tech revolution in healthcare unfolding, and Yorkshire will help our country lead it,” said Mr Streeting.

“Driving forward digital transformations like these through our Plan for Chance will mean scientists get data for research quicker, inspectors can develop tech to spot problems quicker, and patients get better results.

“As a healthcare innovation powerhouse, Leeds is the perfect place to bring together the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s regulatory expertise with a thriving tech community, world-class universities, and strong NHS presence.”

Members of the discussion panel included Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire; Katie White, MP for Leeds North West; Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council; Kate Lodge, Partnership Director, Leeds Academic Health Partnership; and Magnus Harrison, Chief Medical Officer, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Katie White MP met with Mr Streeting. | James Hardisty

Panel chair Professor West said: “Leeds is undoubtedly at the forefront of digital healthcare innovation. By continuing to build our expertise in this sector, we can make significant and lasting impact in health provision for both our region and nationally.

“It’s vital that our work, in collaboration with partners including the NHS Trust and Leeds Academic Health Partnership, results in tangible health benefits that improve people’s lives.”

At Nexus, Mr Streeting met the founders of Microneedle Solutions, which are led by former University of Leeds biotechnology students who developed self-adhesive patches containing microscopic vaccine needles.

He then saw a demonstration of a virtual hospital surgical theatre at the University’s environment simulation centre Virtuosity.

During the Leeds visit, Mr Streeting announced a new digital hub in Leeds city centre, being launched by the Government agency the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The digital hub forms part of the MHRA’s broader strategy to strengthen digital capabilities and deliver better outcomes for patients, the public and industry.

It will also enable closer collaboration with digital health networks, NHS organisations, and leading academic institutions nationwide.

The move supports the Government’s Places for Growth strategy, which aims to ensure that public bodies’ opportunities and expertise are more evenly distributed across the UK.

Councillor Fiona Venner, executive member for equality, health and wellbeing at Leeds City Council, said: “Leeds is already a centre for digital health and innovation and this rapidly growing market contributes significantly to the economy. The hub will support the creation of jobs and provide career opportunities for local graduates and professionals.”