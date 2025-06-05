Leeds is set to welcome a new “digital hub” as part of an NHS tech shake-up that will bring 30 new jobs to the city.

It was announced today (June 5) that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will open the hub at Wellington Place, marking a significant step as the body strengthens its presence across the UK.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Bosses said that Leeds was selected as its base because of the city’s “expertise in digital health and strong academic base”.

It is hoped the move will mean better outcomes for patients, as well as more collaboration with various NHS teams and academic institutions.

Wes Streeting, Health and Social Care Secretary of State, said: “There is a global tech revolution in healthcare unfolding, and Yorkshire will help our country lead it. This isn’t just about creating new jobs across the region – it’s also about bolstering a city that’s already leading the way in digital health.

“Driving forward digital transformations like these through our Plan for Chance will mean scientists get data for research quicker, inspectors can develop tech to spot problems quicker, and patients get better results.

“As a healthcare innovation powerhouse, Leeds is the perfect place to bring together the MHRA’s regulatory expertise with a thriving tech community, world-class universities, and strong NHS presence.”

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said: “We want regulation of health technologies to move at the pace of innovation. As part of our continued commitment to being a truly national regulator, we are opening a new base amongst one of the UK’s thriving tech hubs in Leeds.

“By establishing an MHRA hub in Leeds, we’re strengthening our ability to collaborate with partners across the North of England – bringing regulatory expertise closer to the people, organisations and innovations we serve.

“This hub will play a vital role in shaping the future of regulation, including how we harness technology to deliver regulation that meets the needs of patients, supports the health system, and drives life sciences innovation across the UK.”

The MHRA will initially recruit around 30 permanent, highly-skilled roles, focused on tech, with the hope of expanding in the future. Leeds is already home to more than 44,000 tech professionals and 11,000 students studying tech-related subjects.

Richard Stubbs, Chief Executive of Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber, said: “The new MHRA digital hub is fantastic news for Leeds and for Yorkshire as a whole. Our region has world class digital and medical technology capabilities, which will be accelerated even further by bringing government infrastructure closer to the innovator community.

“We’re hugely looking forward to working closely with our MHRA colleagues to drive valuable collaborations and partnerships that will ultimately benefit patient care and deliver local economic growth.”