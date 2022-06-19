Warning to dog walkers after bird flu outbreak in Leeds park

Warning signs are in place at the Wetherby Road entrance to Roundhay Park.

"Bird flu has been detected in this area. Don't risk spreading it." the sign reads.

Warning signs are in place at the Wetherby Road entrance to Roundhay Park. Picture: Adobe.

It follows similar signs being put in place at Golden Acre Park, in Bramhope back in January.

At the time Leeds city council confirmed 'a small number' of cases had been detected but that risk to the public was low.

Avian flu, also known as bird flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds.

The NHS states that the flu rarely affects humans, however, it can spread through close contact with an infected bird.

"Do not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings," the sign reads.

The sign warns that walkers should remain on the designated foot paths with dogs kept on leads at all times.

"If you keep poultry or other birds, wash your hands and clean and disinfect your footwear before tending to your birds."

Walkers are asked to report any dead wild waterfowl such as swans or ducks) and any other dead wild birds to Delfra's helpline.