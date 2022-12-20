The Leeds Health and Care Partnership has said levels of demand are resulting in long waits for care in accident and emergency (A&E) and has cited numerous reasons for the demands. The partnership has outlined contributing factors as colder temperatures and the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and seasonal flu.

These factors have led to a huge increase in the numbers of people accessing care whilst many are operating with staff shortages, the Leeds Health and Care Partnership has said. There is also set to be more industrial action, as nurses in Leeds that are members of the Royal College of Nursing are going on strike today (December 20) after doing so on December 15.

Dr Sarah Forbes, medical director at the Leeds office of NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, speaking on behalf of the Leeds Health and Care Partnership, said: “Our colleagues from across the health and care partnership, including the city’s hospitals, GP practices, pharmacies, social services, community health services, mental health services, ambulance services and the voluntary sector, are working together to provide safe and effective care for the people of Leeds"

Dr Forbes has issued guidance she is advising people follow in order to help the health and care sector overcome its challenges. She said: “Regardless of pressures and any strike action taking place, it is really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“Save time if you have a minor injury or illness - A&E is busier than usual so, unless it is a life threatening or emergency case (when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk), you are likely to experience a long wait. It may be quicker for you to go to an Urgent treatment centre or call 111, or visit NHS111 online. It’s free and they can give you urgent advice, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointments as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to pressures or strike action. We can all play our part to protect ourselves and those around us. Check the local service information and self-care tips available on our ‘Together We Can’ website. The site includes information on how to access your GP and when to visit the pharmacy. Vaccines are the best way to protect everyone this winter - please have all your Covid jabs and your flu jab if you’re eligible.”