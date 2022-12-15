Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have taken industrial action for the first time in the union’s 106-year history and picket lines have formed at three locations in the city – Leeds General Infirmary, St James’ University Hospital and Chapel Allerton Hospital.

Outside the Jubilee Wing at Leeds General Infirmary, many of the protestors were gathered to demand pay they deem fair, although it was not the only issue discussed on the picket line. Many in attendance spoke of their fears regarding staffing levels and the quality of care employees are able to provide for patients. Health Secretary Steve Barclay has previously outlined he wants the NHS to boost staffing by increasing overseas recruitment.

The RCN are keen to see a pay rise that goes five per cent above inflation and action is being taken in order to pressure the Government into entering ‘meaningful’ negotiations on pay. The demand comes after the Government announced average pay increases of 4.5 per cent for doctors and 4.75 per cent for other NHS staff, including nurses, in England next year. The RCN has argued the pay increase for nurses is a real-terms pay cut but has been told by the Government their demand is unaffordable.

Sarah Dodsworth, regional director for Royal College in the Northern and Yorkshire and the Humber regions, said: "It's a really sad day when nurses come out to strike. That's just a demonstration of how angry they feel about the way they've been treated.

"They tell us they can't look after patients properly and that there's just not enough staff on the ward. We've got reports of nurses falling ill at work because they're hungry because they've not been able to afford to eat. That's why they're out. It's about patient care, it's about their own cost and standard of living.”

Although the enthusiasm for the industrial action was tangible, it was evident the decision to strike had not been taken lightly. Amid the chants, beeping car horns and colourful signs was genuine sadness they deemed the action necessary. A nurse on the picket line told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I've beaten myself up over the last 48 hours as to whether I was making the right decision. We're bonding over this issue that we all have and it's so heartening, and the beeps are amazing.

"I'm here because I believe I need to strike for patient safety. I arrived at 6:30am to help set up the official picket line. We're just finding at the moment that it's becoming okay to have really poor staffing on the wards. Actually, that's not okay and we need to make our voices heard to make them realise that's not okay. It's affecting patient care and increasing the risk of a bigger issue starting so we need to stop it whilst we can.”

Industrial action is also scheduled for December 20.