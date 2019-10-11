Time running out to nominate your Leeds heroes for Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards

And it’s not just those in frontline roles – there’s also a legion of volunteers and support staff whose dedication, skill and compassion makes all the difference to patients in times of need.

Make a nomination: Tell us who deserves to be among our winners

Through the Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards, we want to celebrate all that they do and give our readers the chance to show their gratitude.

We want to hear about your healthcare heroes from across Leeds who deserve to have their hard work and dedication recognised. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA

But time is running is running out for you to tell us about the individual and teams who you think most deserve to be recognised.

BBC Look North's Harry Gration, who is hosting this year's awards, said: "As someone who has received brilliant treatment from the NHS for two serious operations in recent times, I am thrilled that the YEP is giving all of us the chance to say thank you to the unsung heroes that make our health service the best in the world.

"Please nominate the people who have made a difference in your lives and who deserve our thanks.”

Also in news: Leeds teenager wins national award for saving brother’s lifeWhether you’re a patient or healthcare professional, we need your help to find the most deserving across 11 categories including therapist of the year, community health care, volunteer of the year and young healthcare hero.

Our judging panel will then help us to whittle down a shortlist, with all those on it being invited along to a special awards event at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.

They’ll be given an exclusive tour of the stadium before the winners are revealed.

This year’s awards, which take place on December 6, are being sponsored by Sovereign Health Care.

To make a nomination in any of the categories, visit our Yorkshire Evening Post Health Awards website.

Nominations must be received by noon on Friday, October 18.

What are this year's categories?

Doctor of the Year

sponsored by Nova Health Care

This award commends doctors - GPs and those working in hospitals - for the difference they make to their patients’ lives, providing an outstanding level of care above and beyond the call of duty.

Nurse of the Year

sponsored by Gama Healthcare

For the nurse, who works for the hospital trust, in the community, in a GP surgery, in the NHS or in the private sector, who rises above expectations in their care for patients.

Midwife/Midwife Team of the Year

For the midwife or midwifery team who work for the hospital trust, in the community or in the private sector, who look after mums-to-be and their babies to their best of their ability.

Mental Health and Wellbeing Award

sponsored by Sovereign Health Care

This award will pay tribute to the incredible people who work in the field of mental health, helping people who face difficult and challenging personal issues. We encourage entries from the NHS and private sector, including businesses that have recognised mental health within the workplace.

Carer of the Year

For any individual or team who care and give their time and their all - either voluntary or in the private sector - for the benefit of others.

Therapist of the Year

For the physiotherapist, occupational therapist, therapeutic radiographer or osteopath who provides nothing but the highest quality care for patients, exceeding expectations.

Community Healthcare Award

sponsored by Aire Logic Limited

This award celebrates an individual or team that goes that extra mile in the community. Entries could include highlighting the outstanding customer service and care from a variety of healthcare areas including GP surgery, pharmacy, optician and dentist. We also welcome nominations from volunteer community groups/individuals and other NHS sectors.

Emergency Response Worker of the Year

Emergency services look after the public on a daily basis and often do not get the recognition that they deserve. We are looking for individuals who work in this sector and have demonstrated quick thinking, courage and bravery, often putting their own lives on the line to help save the lives of others.

Unsung Hero

This award celebrates a person who has consistently gone that extra mile to make a real difference - whether they are a member of the general public, hospital porter, receptionist or cleaner. They are someone behind the scenes who gives their all.

Volunteer of the Year

Awarded to an individual who volunteers their time to make a difference in the local community. It could include nominations from volunteer groups such as St John Ambulance, counselling services or an individual who has demonstrated being a good neighbour to an elderly member of the community.

Young Healthcare Hero